Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $37.63. 4,719,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,120,850. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

