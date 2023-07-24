Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.