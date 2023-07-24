PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 663,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,847,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

PHINIA Price Performance

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.