Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 4.6%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 113,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 417,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

