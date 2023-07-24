Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

