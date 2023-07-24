Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

PXD traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.56. The company had a trading volume of 539,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.36. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

