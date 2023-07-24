Piper Sandler Raises 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Price Target to $53.00

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRCE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $45.38 on Monday. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. Equities analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 1st Source by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.