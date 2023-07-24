Piper Sandler Raises aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target to $20.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

LIFE opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.22. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 200,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

