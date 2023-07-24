Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

