Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.36% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $30,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. 1,050,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

