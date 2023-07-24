Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 25%

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 408,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 79,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

