Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $48.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLRX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,542.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,542.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,275.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,060. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLRX stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.