PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

