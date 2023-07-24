Praetorian Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,000 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Praetorian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Triumph Group makes up about 0.6% of Praetorian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,632,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 626,195 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Triumph Group Trading Down 1.0 %

TGI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,873. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

