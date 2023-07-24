ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney Price Performance

PROK stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $11.39. 119,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,208. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. ProKidney has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $14.19.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProKidney will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ProKidney by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProKidney by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.