Prologis’ (PLD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $128.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

PLD opened at $125.44 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

