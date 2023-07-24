ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 3.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 273,929 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,320,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 141,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

PSQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,576,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,582,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.