ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $65.54

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.54, but opened at $64.00. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 652,006 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $741.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,741.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

