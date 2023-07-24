PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 678.2% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 110,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 96,449 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 191.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after buying an additional 233,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

