QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 420 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.94) to GBX 457 ($5.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 450.40 ($5.89).

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.55) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 315.20 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.20 ($5.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,289.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,962.96%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

