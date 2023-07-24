Qtum Hits Market Cap of $271.08 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Qtum has a market cap of $271.08 million and approximately $32.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00008880 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.27 or 0.06348992 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,752,015 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

