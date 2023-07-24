R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Down 4%

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.64. 137,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,568,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.