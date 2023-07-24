RAMP (RAMP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.38 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $937.58 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.