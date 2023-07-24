Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.23 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.55 ($0.88). 791,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 912,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.05 ($0.90).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of £217.65 million, a P/E ratio of 403.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

