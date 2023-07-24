Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM):

7/21/2023 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – MGM Resorts International had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $62.00.

7/11/2023 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.98. 2,817,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.