Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 193.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHW traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $67.19. 2,859,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,021,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

