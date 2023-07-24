Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after buying an additional 464,655 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.07. 163,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.63 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

