Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.63. The company had a trading volume of 295,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,376. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.44 and a 200-day moving average of $312.02. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $371.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

