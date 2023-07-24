Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:DHR traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
