Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $106.17. 1,128,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 198.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

