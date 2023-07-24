Renasant (RNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Renasant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 690,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 96,113 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

