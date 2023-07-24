Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 24th (ACU, ASPN, BDC, CLAR, CSTR, CZNC, FLO, FOR, HLF, HUBB)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 24th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

