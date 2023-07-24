Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 24th (ACU, ASPN, BDC, CLAR, CSTR, CZNC, FLO, FOR, HLF, HUBB)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 24th:
Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.