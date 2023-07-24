Reviewing SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Xunlei and SRAX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A SRAX 0 0 2 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,444.12%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than Xunlei.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

5.4% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Xunlei has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRAX has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei 4.73% 5.55% 3.74% SRAX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xunlei and SRAX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $342.56 million 0.38 $21.46 million $0.25 7.96 SRAX $28.55 million 0.35 -$34.76 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has higher revenue and earnings than SRAX.

Summary

Xunlei beats SRAX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. It also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, consume, and store digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing services and products, live streaming services, and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap markets. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

