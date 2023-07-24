Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 131,800 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 196.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 3.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $56,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

