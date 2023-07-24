Rheos Capital Works Inc. Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.30.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.77. 319,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

