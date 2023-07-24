Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 0.0 %
RCH opened at C$43.69 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$33.63 and a one year high of C$45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.
Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Richelieu Hardware
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.