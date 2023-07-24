Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 9,443 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $54,486.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $63,381.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.