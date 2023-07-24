Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.
Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.4 %
Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$52.00 and a 12 month high of C$68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
