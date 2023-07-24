Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 155750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Rover Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

About Rover Metals

(Get Free Report)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.