Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Critical Comparison

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises -9.72% -25.86% -2.41% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 4 10 0 2.71 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.65%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than United Maritime.

Royal Caribbean Cruises pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays out -76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $10.67 billion 2.47 -$2.16 billion ($4.07) -25.29 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.03 $37.49 million N/A N/A

United Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats United Maritime on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

