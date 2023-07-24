RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
RSA Insurance Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45.
About RSA Insurance Group
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
