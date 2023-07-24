SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $15,979.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00021018 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,182.51 or 1.00015983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0227921 USD and is up 6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,573.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.