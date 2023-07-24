Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

SASR opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,999,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

