Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and $5,315.83 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,417,101,226 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,463,803 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

