Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $463.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $440.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.