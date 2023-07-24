Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 3,978 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

Insider Activity

XPO Stock Down 5.1 %

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $62.50 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

