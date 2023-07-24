Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 915,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $142.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average of $139.85.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

