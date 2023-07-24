Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.57 million, a P/E ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

