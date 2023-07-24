Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE DEA opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

