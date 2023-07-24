Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

